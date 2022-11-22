Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Ferguson during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in Ferguson by 2,279.2% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

FERG opened at $117.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.74 and a 200 day moving average of $114.94. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $99.16 and a fifty-two week high of $183.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.91 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.38%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ferguson from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ferguson from $132.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Ferguson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ferguson from £132 ($156.08) to £125 ($147.81) in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,091.30.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

