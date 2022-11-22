Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 468 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Prudential Financial stock opened at $106.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.39. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.46 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.54.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.