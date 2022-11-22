Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Raises Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,555,000 after buying an additional 8,748 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 284,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,213,000 after buying an additional 22,417 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial stock opened at $106.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.39. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.46 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.54.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Stories

