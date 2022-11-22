Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $32,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 60.7% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.33.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $185.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.40 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.62 and a 200-day moving average of $167.93. The firm has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,288,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,288,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,461 shares of company stock worth $8,957,674 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.