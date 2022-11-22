Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 180 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JCI. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.7% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 8,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.2% during the first quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 121.2% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

NYSE:JCI opened at $66.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.76. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.35%.

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.43.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

