Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 31 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 2,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

NYSE:TDG opened at $616.39 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $499.63 and a one year high of $684.72. The firm has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $564.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $579.48.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.04. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.07, for a total value of $6,072,805.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,378,852.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,924,235 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $714.50.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

