Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 542 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 14,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $638,749.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,852.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 14,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $638,749.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,852.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $71,482.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,293.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 289,106 shares of company stock worth $11,797,608. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.71.

BSX opened at $42.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $47.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.04. The stock has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.84.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

