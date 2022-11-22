Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 56 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total transaction of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,501.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,957.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,261 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tractor Supply Price Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.94.

Shares of TSCO opened at $220.44 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.29 and a 200-day moving average of $197.46.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.96%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

