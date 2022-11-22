Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 752 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 8.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,876 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 52.8% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 122.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TD has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.80.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $66.74 on Tuesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $57.27 and a 12 month high of $86.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.79 and its 200-day moving average is $66.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $121.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.696 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.32%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

