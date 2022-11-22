Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMCM opened at $1.81 on Monday. Cheetah Mobile has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.87 million, a PE ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheetah Mobile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cheetah Mobile stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,111 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Cheetah Mobile at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

Featured Articles

