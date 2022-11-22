Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Stake Boosted by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 975.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,556 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chegg by 11,846.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Chegg in the first quarter valued at $508,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Chegg in the first quarter valued at $1,147,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chegg by 50.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after buying an additional 73,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 61.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 40,408 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHGG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chegg from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chegg from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Chegg from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Chegg from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $28.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $37.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.94.

In other news, Director Paul Leblanc sold 12,890 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $360,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

