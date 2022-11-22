Chiliz Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.08 Billion (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 22nd. Over the last week, Chiliz has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and approximately $584.86 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chiliz token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chiliz alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,376.50 or 0.08720774 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.00 or 0.00462462 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,478.58 or 0.28373958 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz was first traded on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,136,972,128 tokens. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chiliz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared towards mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chiliz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chiliz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.