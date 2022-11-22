Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING)

Research analysts at Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Cingulate in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ CING opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 million and a P/E ratio of -0.47. Cingulate has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $5.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cingulate by 124.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 59,632 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Cingulate in the second quarter worth $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cingulate during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cingulate by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 100,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.
Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders.
