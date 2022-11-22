Cisco Systems, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cisco Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter forecasts that the network equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cisco Systems’ current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CSCO. Cowen boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. KGI Securities upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.63.

Shares of CSCO opened at $47.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.33. The company has a market cap of $195.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,110,293,000 after buying an additional 5,586,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,582,807 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,604,258,000 after buying an additional 1,178,419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,142,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,602,330,000 after buying an additional 4,017,068 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,975,139,000 after buying an additional 3,087,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 47,111,072 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,008,816,000 after buying an additional 408,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,435,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,195 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,532. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

