Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,515 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,671 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.4% in the second quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 5,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.7% in the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 22.9% in the second quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 7,852 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $47.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.33. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $195.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Insider Activity

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,195 shares of company stock worth $1,693,532. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.63.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

