CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Price Target Cut to $10.00

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CI&T Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of CINT stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average is $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. CI&T has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $19.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CI&T

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CINT. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in CI&T by 44.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,387 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CI&T by 76.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 36,741 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CI&T by 136.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 15,942 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in shares of CI&T by 669.5% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 305,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after buying an additional 266,150 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CI&T by 194.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 20,350 shares during the period. 12.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

Featured Stories

