Citigroup Raises Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$52.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

BBD.B has been the subject of several other research reports. Vertical Research lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$59.02.

TSE:BBD.B opened at C$43.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.05 billion and a PE ratio of -9.74. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52-week low of C$18.30 and a 52-week high of C$46.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.04.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

