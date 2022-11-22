Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 2,684,557 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 337.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,481,009 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,684,557 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.20% of Barrick Gold worth $61,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 72,051,877 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,767,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901,325 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,601,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,388,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,254 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,057,924 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $565,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,995 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,641,465 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $347,296,000 after acquiring an additional 895,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164,698 shares in the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.27. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $26.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.38%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.90 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.59.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

