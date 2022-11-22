Clearbridge Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 627,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,649 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $56,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ameren by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 80.9% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 82,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 37,095 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Ameren by 1.1% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Ameren by 8.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 216,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,271,000 after acquiring an additional 16,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 20.5% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 38,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $86.76 on Tuesday. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $99.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.43. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 59.15%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.70.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

