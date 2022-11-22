Clearbridge Investments LLC Raises Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 798,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Sony Group worth $65,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,535,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,730,000 after acquiring an additional 435,542 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 822,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,540,000 after buying an additional 72,967 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 729,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,674,000 after buying an additional 25,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 1st quarter worth $69,098,000. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony Group stock opened at $79.09 on Tuesday. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $133.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $97.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.78.

SONY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sony Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

