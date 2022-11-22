Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

CLFD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Clearfield from $75.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Clearfield from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Clearfield in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearfield currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.75.

CLFD opened at $119.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.74. Clearfield has a 1-year low of $44.15 and a 1-year high of $130.01.

In other Clearfield news, Director Roger G. Harding sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.86, for a total transaction of $188,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,836.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Clearfield in the third quarter valued at about $527,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 237.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 14,879 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 65.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,071 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 66.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 378,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,561,000 after acquiring an additional 151,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the third quarter worth about $1,237,000. 48.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

