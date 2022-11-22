Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) PT Raised to $135.00 at Lake Street Capital

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Lake Street Capital from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

CLFD has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Clearfield from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Clearfield from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearfield presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $119.92 on Friday. Clearfield has a 12 month low of $44.15 and a 12 month high of $130.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 1.33.

In other news, Director Roger G. Harding sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.86, for a total transaction of $188,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,836.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLFD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Clearfield in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

