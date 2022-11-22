CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

CML Microsystems (LON:CML – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

CML Microsystems Trading Up 7.7 %

Shares of CML Microsystems stock opened at GBX 441.55 ($5.22) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 398.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 389.84. The stock has a market cap of £70.15 million and a PE ratio of 6,307.86. CML Microsystems has a 52-week low of GBX 332.25 ($3.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 460 ($5.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a current ratio of 10.29.

About CML Microsystems

CML Microsystems plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets mixed-signal, radio frequency (RF), and microwave semiconductors for communications markets worldwide. It primarily offers high performance RF products and mixed-signal baseband/modem processors, as well as microwave/millimetre wave semiconductors for wireless voice and data communications.

