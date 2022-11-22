Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Receives $65.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Cogent Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cogent Communications from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

In other news, Director Marc Montagner acquired 10,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.88 per share, with a total value of $548,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,908,114.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 962 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $55,632.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,763. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Montagner bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.88 per share, with a total value of $548,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 71,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,908,114.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,552 shares of company stock valued at $639,800 in the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 862.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $57.87 on Friday. Cogent Communications has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $79.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 120.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.29 and its 200 day moving average is $57.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.915 per share. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 762.52%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

