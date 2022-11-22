Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Downgraded by Cowen

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $55.00. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.52% from the company’s previous close.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Cognex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.92.

Cognex stock opened at $48.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.65. Cognex has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $80.33. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92 and a beta of 1.59.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Cognex by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 109,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Cognex by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 40,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 17,689 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Cognex by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 765,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,080,000 after acquiring an additional 94,200 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Cognex by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 8,593 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

