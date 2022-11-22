Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) PT Lowered to $73.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $89.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 77.06% from the stock’s previous close.

COIN has been the subject of several other research reports. Compass Point cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America downgraded Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $77.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.17.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 8.9 %

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $41.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.02. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $40.61 and a fifty-two week high of $335.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $590.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post -11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 6,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $353,977.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,447,057. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 6,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $353,977.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,447,057. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $156,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 68,268 shares of company stock valued at $4,476,456 in the last three months. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,071 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

