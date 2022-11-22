Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Shares of CBD stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.07. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $5.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.70.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 872.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9,671 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 4,301.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 10,711 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1,131.7% during the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 13,048 shares during the period. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Brazilian Retail, Grupo Éxito, and Other Businesses segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

