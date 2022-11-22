Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 25th.
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of CBD stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.07. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $5.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.70.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Brazilian Retail, Grupo Éxito, and Other Businesses segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.
Featured Stories
