Comparing Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) & Himalaya Technologies (OTCMKTS:HMLA)

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) and Himalaya Technologies (OTCMKTS:HMLA – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Energy and Himalaya Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Energy 11.11% 130.62% 14.23% Himalaya Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Crescent Energy has a beta of 2.42, meaning that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Himalaya Technologies has a beta of -1.14, meaning that its share price is 214% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

10.9% of Crescent Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 27.0% of Crescent Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Crescent Energy and Himalaya Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Energy 0 2 2 0 2.50 Himalaya Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crescent Energy presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.86%. Given Crescent Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Crescent Energy is more favorable than Himalaya Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Crescent Energy and Himalaya Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Energy $1.48 billion 1.60 -$358.54 million N/A N/A Himalaya Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Himalaya Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Crescent Energy.

Summary

Crescent Energy beats Himalaya Technologies on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 1,528 gross undrilled locations, including 567 gross operated drilling locations; and 531.6 net million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Himalaya Technologies

Himalaya Technologies, Inc., a development stage company, provides information services for the cannabis industry. It operates Kanab.Club, a social site for health and wellness products and services in the cannabis market. The company was formerly known as Homeland Resources Ltd. Himalaya Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

