Compass Group (LON:CPG) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Compass Group (LON:CPG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,100 ($24.83) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,940 ($22.94) to GBX 1,990 ($23.53) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.24) to GBX 2,100 ($24.83) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,000 ($23.65) to GBX 2,150 ($25.42) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,858.75 ($21.98).

CPG stock opened at GBX 1,784.50 ($21.10) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,837.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,818.02. Compass Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,435 ($16.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,970.50 ($23.30). The firm has a market capitalization of £31.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,360.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89.

In related news, insider Arlene Isaacs-Lowe bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,935 ($22.88) per share, with a total value of £48,375 ($57,201.14).

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

