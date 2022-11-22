CompoSecure (CMPO) vs. Its Rivals Critical Survey

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) is one of 68 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare CompoSecure to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.0% of CompoSecure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.6% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of CompoSecure shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

CompoSecure has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CompoSecure’s rivals have a beta of 6.63, suggesting that their average share price is 563% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CompoSecure 0 0 3 0 3.00 CompoSecure Competitors 242 1133 1667 59 2.50

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CompoSecure and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

CompoSecure currently has a consensus target price of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 184.39%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 58.57%. Given CompoSecure’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe CompoSecure is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares CompoSecure and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompoSecure 10.97% -3.01% 19.54% CompoSecure Competitors -44.43% 13.02% 0.78%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CompoSecure and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CompoSecure $267.95 million $13.51 million 2.28 CompoSecure Competitors $4.39 billion $857.64 million -0.46

CompoSecure’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CompoSecure. CompoSecure is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

CompoSecure beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

CompoSecure Company Profile

CompoSecure, Inc. manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets. It serves financial institutions, plastic card manufacturers, government agencies, system integrators, and security specialists. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey.

