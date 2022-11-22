Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $41.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $35.00.

CAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $36.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.60. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 5.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 15.0% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 89,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 11,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.