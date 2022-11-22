ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,128 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,255 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 27.0% in the second quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 44,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 9,483 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 22.2% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,885 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $575,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 195.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,086,799 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $97,605,000 after acquiring an additional 718,641 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 2.4 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.43.

Shares of COP opened at $125.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.32. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $66.06 and a one year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 14.70%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

