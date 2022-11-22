Contrasting AppYea (OTCMKTS:APYP) and Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS)

AppYea (OTCMKTS:APYP – Get Rating) and Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

AppYea has a beta of 2.86, indicating that its share price is 186% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thoughtworks has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AppYea and Thoughtworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppYea N/A N/A N/A Thoughtworks -12.29% -15.64% -7.60%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppYea N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Thoughtworks $1.07 billion 2.43 -$23.62 million ($0.52) -16.04

This table compares AppYea and Thoughtworks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

AppYea has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Thoughtworks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for AppYea and Thoughtworks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppYea 0 0 0 0 N/A Thoughtworks 0 3 5 0 2.63

Thoughtworks has a consensus target price of $14.83, suggesting a potential upside of 77.86%. Given Thoughtworks’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Thoughtworks is more favorable than AppYea.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.7% of Thoughtworks shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of AppYea shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Thoughtworks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Thoughtworks beats AppYea on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AppYea

AppYea, Inc. operates as a digital health company that designs, patents, and produces sensor monitoring and software solutions for snoring and sleep apnea. It develops SleepX App, a smartphone application that uses unique algorithms to monitor breathing and detect snoring events in real time; DreamIT, a night wristband with various sensors and interfaces with the SleepX APP for treating snoring; SleepX PRO, a smartphone application that uses unique algorithms to monitor breathing and detect incidents of sleep apnea in real time; and DreamIT PRO, a wristband with various sensors and interfaces with the SleepX PRO app for the treatment of sleep apnea. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Rehovot, Israel.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses. It offers enterprise modernization, platforms, and cloud services, including modernization strategy and execution, digital platform strategy and engineering organization transformation, cloud modernization, cloud-native application support and evolution, and platform assessment and remediation; and customer experience, product, and design services comprising idea to market, customer experience strategy, product management transformation, and product design and delivery. The company also provides data and artificial intelligence services, such as data strategy, intelligent products, data platforms and data mesh, continuous delivery for machine learning, and data governance; and digital transformation and operations services, which include delivery transformation, digital fluency, organization transformation, value-driven portfolio management, technology strategy, executive advisory, and digital foundations training. It serves its clients in various industry verticals, including technology and business services; energy, public, and health services; retail and consumer; financial services and insurance; and automotive, travel, and transportation. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

