ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Coverage Initiated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

CNVVY has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt cut shares of ConvaTec Group to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 225 ($2.66) to GBX 230 ($2.72) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.43) to GBX 295 ($3.49) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 227 ($2.68) to GBX 235 ($2.78) in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConvaTec Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $285.25.

ConvaTec Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CNVVY opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.40. ConvaTec Group has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $12.01.

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

