CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $354,000 Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 81,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 728,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,337,000 after purchasing an additional 161,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 521.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $39.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.23 and its 200-day moving average is $40.38. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.07 and a fifty-two week high of $47.98.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.