CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $366,000 in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 103.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.3% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 59.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SFM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 0.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ SFM opened at $32.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.42. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $35.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $170,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at $959,633.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $170,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at $959,633.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 12,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $424,519.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,829. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,735 shares of company stock worth $1,146,671. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.