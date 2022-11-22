CoreCap Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

CoreCap Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,611 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $87.06 on Tuesday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.66 and a 52-week high of $116.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.45.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

