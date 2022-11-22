CoreCap Advisors LLC Takes Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,017 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Signature Bank by 236.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 152.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1,018.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on SBNY shares. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Signature Bank to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $256.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Signature Bank to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $425.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.50.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $132.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.61. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $129.96 and a 12 month high of $374.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.13. Signature Bank had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 16.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Signature Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.