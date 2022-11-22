CoreCap Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

CoreCap Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,390 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 16,910 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $98.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $117.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 75.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.04.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.