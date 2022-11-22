Cormark Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG)

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG – Get Rating) – Cormark cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Indigo Books & Music in a research note issued on Thursday, November 17th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.81) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for Indigo Books & Music’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Indigo Books & Music’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.
Indigo Books & Music Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of Indigo Books & Music stock opened at C$2.32 on Monday. Indigo Books & Music has a fifty-two week low of C$1.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12,107.67, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of C$63.45 million and a P/E ratio of 29.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.88.
Indigo Books & Music Company Profile
Indigo Books & Music Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a book and lifestyle retailer in Canada and the United States. It also offers books, toys, gifts, baby, kids, wellness, lifestyle, living, fashion, paper, home, and electronics products. The company provides its products under the OUI STUDIO, OUI Design, Auria, LOVE & LORE, NÓTA, Wonder Co, Mini Maison, and The Littlest brands.
