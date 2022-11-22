Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 2.7% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 220,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares during the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at $346,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at $244,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 40.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 3.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 170,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Fox Advisors downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE GLW opened at $33.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.44. The company has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $43.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.47%.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.