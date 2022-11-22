Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTVA. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 30.9% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Corteva Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Loop Capital lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.93.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $65.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.74. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.50.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

