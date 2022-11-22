Country Garden Services (OTCMKTS:CTRGF) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Country Garden Services (OTCMKTS:CTRGF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $26.70 price target on the stock.
Country Garden Services Stock Performance
Shares of CTRGF stock opened at 2.06 on Friday. Country Garden Services has a 1-year low of 1.32 and a 1-year high of 6.25.
About Country Garden Services
