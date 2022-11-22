Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €56.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €56.00 ($57.14) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.92) target price on Covestro in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($36.73) price target on Covestro in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($31.63) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Covestro Stock Performance

Shares of Covestro stock opened at €35.02 ($35.73) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.78. Covestro has a 1 year low of €27.69 ($28.26) and a 1 year high of €58.48 ($59.67). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €33.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is €34.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion and a PE ratio of 7.48.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

