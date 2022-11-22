Cowen Raises Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $80.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JACK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Jack in the Box from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.21.

Shares of JACK opened at $84.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $54.80 and a 52-week high of $98.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,706,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 36.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after buying an additional 874,419 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at $55,268,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 6,023.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 556,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,025,000 after buying an additional 547,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 667,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,363,000 after buying an additional 338,068 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

