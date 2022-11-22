Critical Review: Sasol (NYSE:SSL) & Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA)

Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) and Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Sasol and Coterra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sasol N/A N/A N/A Coterra Energy 44.15% 29.82% 17.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sasol and Coterra Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sasol 0 1 2 0 2.67 Coterra Energy 1 11 4 0 2.19

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Coterra Energy has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.89%. Given Coterra Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Coterra Energy is more favorable than Sasol.

1.4% of Sasol shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of Coterra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sasol shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Coterra Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sasol and Coterra Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sasol $18.15 billion 0.59 $2.56 billion N/A N/A Coterra Energy $3.45 billion 6.03 $1.16 billion $4.95 5.33

Sasol has higher revenue and earnings than Coterra Energy.

Dividends

Sasol pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Coterra Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Coterra Energy pays out 12.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Sasol has a beta of 2.51, indicating that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coterra Energy has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Coterra Energy beats Sasol on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through six segments: Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia. It offers acetate, acrylate monomer, ammonia, carbon, chlor alkali, explosive, fertilizer, glycol ether, hydrocarbon blend, inorganic, ketone, mining, polymer, and wax chemicals, as well as lacquer thinners, light alcohols, and phenolics or cresylic acids. The company also markets and sells brick, electrical, engine, hand, non-ferrous, and window cleaners, as well as parts wash products and super soaps; degreasers; bitumen, fuel oils, lubricants, motor fuels, and gas-to-liquid fuels; and other fuels, such as illuminating paraffin, light cycle and distillate oils, light straight run fuels, and synthetic paraffinic kerosene. In addition, it wholesales diesel and petrol; operates coal mines; offers engineering services; and develops lower carbon solutions. Further, the company explores, develops, produces, markets, and distributes natural gas and related products through pipelines. It serves adhesive, agriculture and forestry, automotive and transportation, aviation, burner fuel, chemical, construction and material, corrosion protection, electrical and electronic, flavor and fragrance, furniture, health and medical, household and consumer goods, industrial product, lubricant, manufacturing, mining, packaging, paint and coating, personal care, pharmaceutical, plastic and polymer, publishing and ink, pulp and paper, rubber and tyre, specialty graphite, steel and foundry, textile and leather, water treatment, and other industries. Sasol Limited was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania. The company also holds Permian Basin properties with approximately 306,000 net acres; and Anadarko Basin properties located in Oklahoma with approximately 182,000 net acres. In addition, it operates natural gas and saltwater disposal gathering systems in Texas. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, oil and gas marketers, major energy companies, pipeline companies, and power generation facilities. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of approximately 2,892,582 thousand barrels of oil equivalent, which include 189,429 thousand barrels of oil and other liquid hydrocarbons, 14,895 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 220,615 thousand barrels of natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

