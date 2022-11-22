Critical Survey: Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) and Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS)

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) and Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Greenidge Generation and Agent Information Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenidge Generation $107.28 million 0.23 -$44.48 million ($4.20) -0.14 Agent Information Software N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Agent Information Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Greenidge Generation.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenidge Generation 1 0 1 0 2.00 Agent Information Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Greenidge Generation and Agent Information Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Greenidge Generation currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,209.81%. Given Greenidge Generation’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Greenidge Generation is more favorable than Agent Information Software.

Volatility and Risk

Greenidge Generation has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agent Information Software has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.8% of Greenidge Generation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Agent Information Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.9% of Greenidge Generation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Greenidge Generation and Agent Information Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenidge Generation -121.19% -14.49% -6.40% Agent Information Software N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Greenidge Generation beats Agent Information Software on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

About Agent Information Software

Agent Information Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and services used to create, manage, publish, and access information content through Internet or Web. It offers its software products and services to customers in the library community market in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

