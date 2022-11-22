Critical Survey: Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) vs. Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT)

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) and Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Cyxtera Technologies has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trade Desk has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Cyxtera Technologies alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cyxtera Technologies and Trade Desk, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyxtera Technologies 0 1 7 0 2.88 Trade Desk 0 3 11 0 2.79

Earnings & Valuation

Cyxtera Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $9.86, indicating a potential upside of 405.49%. Trade Desk has a consensus price target of $70.79, indicating a potential upside of 46.49%. Given Cyxtera Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cyxtera Technologies is more favorable than Trade Desk.

This table compares Cyxtera Technologies and Trade Desk’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyxtera Technologies $703.70 million 0.50 -$257.90 million ($1.21) -1.61 Trade Desk $1.20 billion 19.58 $137.76 million ($0.02) -2,416.00

Trade Desk has higher revenue and earnings than Cyxtera Technologies. Trade Desk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cyxtera Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.7% of Trade Desk shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.2% of Cyxtera Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of Trade Desk shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cyxtera Technologies and Trade Desk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyxtera Technologies -28.78% -29.61% -5.85% Trade Desk -0.66% -0.57% -0.27%

Summary

Trade Desk beats Cyxtera Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyxtera Technologies

(Get Rating)

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About Trade Desk

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc. operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV. It also provides data and other value-added services. The company serves advertising agencies and other service providers for advertisers. The Trade Desk, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Ventura, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Cyxtera Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyxtera Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.