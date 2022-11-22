Cronos (CRO) Market Cap Reaches $1.58 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and approximately $28.50 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos token can now be purchased for $0.0626 or 0.00000396 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00073474 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00056239 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001466 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00009609 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00022681 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00005361 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000267 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

