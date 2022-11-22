CSFB Raises Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target to C$50.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by CSFB from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WPM. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$76.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$58.83.

WPM stock opened at C$49.73 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of C$39.05 and a 52-week high of C$65.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$46.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 18.18 and a quick ratio of 17.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.25.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( TSE:WPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$285.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$320.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.204 per share. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

